Michael Arthur Collins
Mesa - November 09, 1956 - September 23, 2019
It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Michael Arthur Collins who passed away suddenly September, 23rd 2019 in Mesa, Arizona at the age of 62.
He was born November 09, 1956 in Elgin, Illinois to the Late Barbara Meyers and Richard Collins. He is a person of integrity, hardworking and pragmatic, forward thinking and always took pride in his work. After his time in the Marines, he became a dedicated aviation mechanic and went on to become an exemplary rotor-craft pilot. His career path led him to work with MD Helicopters and Boeing among others, He continued to master other fields in aviation and was still flying the skies learning and teaching along the way. Michael will be remembered for his endearing hardworking nature, sense of humor, life long dedication in aviation and also his signature green jumpsuit. He had made many life long connections among his travels, he will be missed by friends and family from all over the world. Michael is survived by his sons, Michael and Richard Collins, his sister Michele (Jon) Coleman and nephews Aubrey and Patrick. A memorial service will be held at Quantum Helicopters Hangar Saturday, November 16 at 11:00 AM, 2401 S. Heliport Way, Chandler, AZ 85286. Please send any condolences and correspondences to PO Box 20733, Mesa, AZ 85277
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 9 to Nov. 12, 2019