|
|
Michael Baker
Phoenix - Michael E. Baker, aged 79 passed away peacefully on August 20, 2019 in Phoenix, AZ. He was born February 12, 1940 in Knox, Indiana and married the love of his life, Myrna Loy Baker in 1956. He enlisted in the US Army and served at Fort Leonard Wood, MO, Fort Devens, MA, Camp Wolters, TX and the Republic of Korea from 1956 to 1960 as a combat engineer and cook. Following his honorable discharge from military service, he relocated to Phoenix and began a lifelong career in the electrical contracting business. In addition, he was a member of the Masonic Temple, Montezuma Lodge No. 35, F. & A.M. of Phoenix, as well as the Veterans of Foreign Wars. He was passionate about Arizona Cardinals football, his many cars throughout the years, golf and his many friends and relationships from business and social activities. He was a true friend with a big sense of humor that always made you feel special.
He is preceded in death by his wife Myrna and his daughter Sherri Lillyblad both in 2010. He is survived by his son Thomas Baker, his brother Dennis Baker, his sister Amy (Springs) Wessel, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Friends, family and others whose lives he touched are invited to a memorial service on September 4, 2019 at 9:30 AM at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona at 23029 Cave Creek Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85024.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a charitable donation in his memory to: Veterans of Foreign Wars - Arizona Headquarters, 6423 W. Ash Ave., Tempe, AZ 85282.
Funeral Service entrusted to
A.L. Moore-Grimshaw Mortuaries
710 W. Bethany Home Rd. Phoenix, AZ. 85013
www.ALMoore-Grimshaw.com
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 23, 2019