Michael Biewener
Phoenix - Michael (Mike) Owen Biewener (52), died Saturday, May 25, 2019. Mike was camping at Big Lake near Greer, AZ and passed peacefully in his sleep.
Mike was born April 12, 1967, in Fontana, CA. Mike and family moved to Arizona in 1973 where he maintained his residence until his passing. Mike was one of three children born to Trudy (Morgan) Cox and James Biewener.
Mike joined the Navy in September of 1989 and served on the USS Ranger (CV-61) until he was discharged in May of 1993. After his time at sea he returned home to his friends and family and led the life of a renaissance man before finding his joy as a long-haul trucker. Mike loved his time on the road and the peaceful quiet it afforded. Mike was an avid reader, fisherman, and a camping aficionado. He was also an extremely gifted artist in many different mediums. Mike found his passion and enjoyment from spending time with friends.
Mike is survived by his mother Trudy (Morgan) Cox and step-father Don Cox; his father James Biewener and step-mother Jo Ann Vasquez (Mama Jo); his brother James Biewener and sister-in-law Nora Sheehan; his sister Kristin (Biewener) Greenleaf and brother-in-law Michael Greenleaf; his sister Tiffany Fisher and brother-in-law Richard Fisher; his sister Heather Lalley and brother-in-law Justin Lalley; his brother Jerry Cox; his brother Doug Cox and sister-in-law Christine Cox; his sister Shannon Actkinson and brother-in-law Jeff Actkinson; Further survived by 6 nephews, 8 nieces, and his extended family "The Jones Family" made up of very loyal and long-time friends.
All services will be held at Pinnacle Peak Mortuary, 8555 E Pinnacle Peak Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85255; Visiting hours will be Friday, June 7 from 6:00pm - 8:00pm. The funeral will be held on Saturday, June 8 at 3:00pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate you making a donation to in Mike's name. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.heritagefuneralchapels.com. Also, to abide by Mike's motto, "If all else fails, cook some bacon!"
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 2, 2019