Michael Brown



On Monday, August 24, 2020, Michael Brown, loving husband and father of 3 children and 4 grandchildren, passed away peacefully at the age of 81.



He was born on July 15, 1939 in Spokane, Washington to John and Marie Brown. He graduated from Central Valley high school in 1957 and went directly to work for Northwest Airlines where he spent the next 45 years. 1959 was a big year as he married Darlene Ann Lynch. They raised three children, daughters Teresa and Pauline, and son Gregory.



Mike had big personality always ready with a joke or a story that would make you smile and laugh. Joke's good or bad and not always PG rated. He loved his family and friends and enjoyed painting reading and of course travel.



Michael was preceded in death by his father John and his mother Marie. He is survived by his wife Darlene, his three children, Teresa, Pauline, and Gregory, his brother Sam, three grandchildren, Shannon, Mathew, and Teresa, six great grandchildren, Jaxon, Noah, Jordan, Isiah, Hope and Jerimiah.



Services for family only, in lieu of flowers, please make donations to Phoenix Hospice of the Valley.









