Michael Charles McCauley
Phoenix - Michael Charles McCauley, born Sept. 24, 1980, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, passed away on Sept. 19, 2019, in Phoenix, Arizona. After the family moved to Arizona in 1984, Michael grew up in east central Phoenix. He was a proud graduate of St. Mary's High School and the University of Arizona. While at St. Mary's, Michael was a noted varsity swimmer, Key Club president and known among his peers as an outgoing, congenial friend. He then majored in communications at the University of Arizona, where he was engaged in numerous campus activities and became an enthusiastic Wildcat for Life upon graduation in 2001.
Michael pursued a career in marketing and sales, where he enjoyed increasing responsibility in diverse fields that spanned radio to health care. In his leisure time Michael's passion for sports knew no bounds, especially in his love of football and all-time favorite team, the Philadelphia Eagles. While he spent his formative years in Arizona, his heart was in Philly, and there was not a statistic, player, coach or game that he could not cite! He was euphoric over the Eagles' Super Bowl 2018 win and "Fly, Eagles, Fly," the team's fight song, was sung, whistled and hummed by him for weeks, if not months, after the game.
Michael is survived by his parents, Kathryn and Michael McCauley, great aunt Bernise Syms, uncles Donald McCauley, Robert (Brenda) McCauley, Charles Syms, John (Laura) Syms, David (Nancy) Syms, Mark (Maria) Syms and cherished cousins. Michael also is remembered by many as a dear friend, quick with a smile and loving interest in their lives. Now as his spirit flies with eagles, his family and friends wish him Godspeed.
A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial gifts in Michael's name to the Eagles Autism Foundation, One Novacare Way, Philadelphia, PA 19145 or via www.eaglesautismchallenge.org. One hundred percent of gifts will directly fund autism research.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 22, 2019