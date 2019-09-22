Services
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
4800 East Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018
(602) 840-5600
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael McCauley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Charles McCauley


1980 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Charles McCauley Obituary
Michael Charles McCauley

Phoenix - Michael Charles McCauley, born Sept. 24, 1980, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, passed away on Sept. 19, 2019, in Phoenix, Arizona. After the family moved to Arizona in 1984, Michael grew up in east central Phoenix. He was a proud graduate of St. Mary's High School and the University of Arizona. While at St. Mary's, Michael was a noted varsity swimmer, Key Club president and known among his peers as an outgoing, congenial friend. He then majored in communications at the University of Arizona, where he was engaged in numerous campus activities and became an enthusiastic Wildcat for Life upon graduation in 2001.

Michael pursued a career in marketing and sales, where he enjoyed increasing responsibility in diverse fields that spanned radio to health care. In his leisure time Michael's passion for sports knew no bounds, especially in his love of football and all-time favorite team, the Philadelphia Eagles. While he spent his formative years in Arizona, his heart was in Philly, and there was not a statistic, player, coach or game that he could not cite! He was euphoric over the Eagles' Super Bowl 2018 win and "Fly, Eagles, Fly," the team's fight song, was sung, whistled and hummed by him for weeks, if not months, after the game.

Michael is survived by his parents, Kathryn and Michael McCauley, great aunt Bernise Syms, uncles Donald McCauley, Robert (Brenda) McCauley, Charles Syms, John (Laura) Syms, David (Nancy) Syms, Mark (Maria) Syms and cherished cousins. Michael also is remembered by many as a dear friend, quick with a smile and loving interest in their lives. Now as his spirit flies with eagles, his family and friends wish him Godspeed.

A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial gifts in Michael's name to the Eagles Autism Foundation, One Novacare Way, Philadelphia, PA 19145 or via www.eaglesautismchallenge.org. One hundred percent of gifts will directly fund autism research.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
Download Now