Michael Craig NardiScottsdale - Michael Craig Nardi passed away on June 27, 2020. He was born on April 4, 1946, in Santa Clara California to Amelia Scudero Nardi Travis and Peter M. Nardi. Mike spent his elementary years at St. Leo The Great Elementary School, followed by Bellarmine College Prep, and graduating from the University of San Francisco in 1968. While at USF, Mike was a proud member of Alpha Delta Gamma Fraternity. Also during his college years he enlisted in the Army Reserve. Mike spent 41+ years in the wine and spirits industry and was nationally known for his wine and spirit certifications and training skills. Mike is survived by his wife of 53 years, Michelle Brant Nardi, and his sons, Todd and Matthew, and three grandchildren. Also, his Aunt Rose Jones and many cousins. A memorial endowment fund has been set up in his name through Bellarmine in San Jose. Address: 960 W. Hedding Street, San Jose, CA 95126. A memorial service will be held in Maui at a later date.