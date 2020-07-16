1/
Michael Craig Nardi
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Craig Nardi

Scottsdale - Michael Craig Nardi passed away on June 27, 2020. He was born on April 4, 1946, in Santa Clara California to Amelia Scudero Nardi Travis and Peter M. Nardi. Mike spent his elementary years at St. Leo The Great Elementary School, followed by Bellarmine College Prep, and graduating from the University of San Francisco in 1968. While at USF, Mike was a proud member of Alpha Delta Gamma Fraternity. Also during his college years he enlisted in the Army Reserve. Mike spent 41+ years in the wine and spirits industry and was nationally known for his wine and spirit certifications and training skills. Mike is survived by his wife of 53 years, Michelle Brant Nardi, and his sons, Todd and Matthew, and three grandchildren. Also, his Aunt Rose Jones and many cousins. A memorial endowment fund has been set up in his name through Bellarmine in San Jose. Address: 960 W. Hedding Street, San Jose, CA 95126. A memorial service will be held in Maui at a later date.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jul. 16 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Messinger Mortuaries
8555 E. Pinnacle Peak Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
(480) 502-3378
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Messinger Mortuaries Pinnacle Peak Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved