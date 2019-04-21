|
Michael D. Barry
- - On March 29, 2019, Michael D. Barry was walking on a beach in Maui with his wife when he suddenly walked into the arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Born on December 9, 1945, to Dr. & Mrs. Michael C. Barry, he was the eldest of 13 children raised in Sparta, NJ. He graduated from the College of the Holy Cross and initially had a career in banking. His second career was with the Computer Services Bureau of Phoenix Police Dept. from which he retired in 2008 with the love and respect of everyone. His passion for collecting coins and stamps brought him to his third career with the Coin Gallery, where his love for helping people (and Diet Coke!) continued.
He is survived by his beloved wife Marsha, daughters Melissa Everly (Reed), Michelle Giles (Jefferson), Thao Shearer (Greg), 10 grandchildren, and godson Anthony in Cambodia. Mike loved the Lord with all his heart, loved his family fiercely, and loved and served his fellow man.
A Celebration of Life for Mike will be held May 4th at noon at Pureheart Church 14240 N. 43rd Ave. Glendale 85306. All are welcome to attend and share your memories with the family. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to , or to one of two that were dear to Mike's heart - Believer's Family Fellowship or Higher Praise Church (backpack ministry).
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 21 to Apr. 24, 2019