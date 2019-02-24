|
|
Michael D. Sleeper
Buckeye/Globe - Michael D. Sleeper
On Wednesday February 13, 2019, Michael Sleeper 74 passed away surrounded by loving family members. He is survived by his loving wife Doris; daughter Athena L., daughter Tricia E., son Daniel; son in law Howard; grandchildren Jonathan, Trent, Blake and Bailey; 2 great grandchildren; sisters Nancy, Kathy, brother Mark; nieces, nephews, and Mark. Mike was preceded in death by both his parents, Florence H. and Dudley J. Sleeper. Mike loved being outside, whether working in the yard, completing a project, hunting, or fishing. He and his wife, Doris bass fished competitively in tournaments. Doris remembers in 2003 when Mike caught both a 9 1/2 and 10 1/2 large mouth bass during a tournament. Just happened to be their 25th wedding anniversary. It was a great time for both of them. He enjoyed being with people and was a very socially active man. Mike enjoyed his life to the fullest, he will be deeply missed by his wife Doris of 40 years, and family and friends. Memorial donations may be sent to Department of Development, Mayo Clinic, 200 First St. SW, Rochester, MN 55905. A Celebration of Life will be announced, please visit www.heritagefuneralchapels.com for more information and to share memories. "Catch the big one blue eyes".
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 24, 2019