Services
Regency Mortuary
9850 W. Thunderbird Rd
Sun City, AZ 85351
(623) 875-7500
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Padian
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Dean Padian

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Michael Dean Padian Obituary
Michael Dean Padian

Black Canyon City - Michael Dean Padian of Black Canyon City, Arizona, passed away on January 9, 2019 of complications from a heart transplant. He is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth and son-in-law, Andrew Nelson of Boise, Idaho; his mother and stepfather, Julia Padian and Robert Rector; brother, Ron and sister, Barbara Linderman and many friends.

Mike was an accomplished artist and adventurer. He painted billboards, murals and watercolors. He was a photographer, author of many extreme outdoor sports articles, and an outdoorsman. He was a drummer and he and his friends brewed their own beer and printed their own labels. Mike lived life to the fullest all of his 60 years.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now