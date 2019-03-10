|
|
Michael Dean Padian
Black Canyon City - Michael Dean Padian of Black Canyon City, Arizona, passed away on January 9, 2019 of complications from a heart transplant. He is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth and son-in-law, Andrew Nelson of Boise, Idaho; his mother and stepfather, Julia Padian and Robert Rector; brother, Ron and sister, Barbara Linderman and many friends.
Mike was an accomplished artist and adventurer. He painted billboards, murals and watercolors. He was a photographer, author of many extreme outdoor sports articles, and an outdoorsman. He was a drummer and he and his friends brewed their own beer and printed their own labels. Mike lived life to the fullest all of his 60 years.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 10, 2019