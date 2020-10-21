Michael Dean Playford



Mesa - Michael Dean Playford Sr. 78 of Mesa Arizona born 4/17/1942 in Hillsdale Michigan passed on 10/11/2020.



Mike was a caring father and a great friend to many. He graduated from Hillsdale high in Michigan in 1961 and went to Fort Wayne International business college in Indiana.



He worked at the Market House in Hillsdale Michigan and moved to Arizona in 1971. Where He worked for Smitty's market. Then he opened his own business "The Silent Butler." He was a member of the "Celebration of Life" Presbyterian Church and did cleaning and caring for many in the church. Mike was the youngest of 9 children. He is predeceased by his mother Winifred his father Ronald and his brothers Wayne, Vance, Ronny, Carl, Donny, Rex and Jerry, his sister Rosemary. He is survived by Lowellene Playford Tous, His daughters LeaAnna Benzer ( Dennis),



Lisa Dillman (Rex), And his only son Michael Dean Playford Jr. ( Cristi)



7 Grandchildren and 6 Great Grandchildren.









