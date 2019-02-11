Services
AZ Legacy Funeral Home, Chandler
1374 N. Arizona Ave.
Chandler, AZ 85225
(480) 963-6200
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Praise and Worship Center
2551 N. Arizona Ave.
Chandler, AZ
Chandler - Michael Defer left us unexpectedly on February 3, 2019. We are heartbroken at our loss. Michael is survived by his parents, Mark and Anne, two brothers, Stephen and Matthew, two sisters-in-law, Ashley and Brittany, two nephews, Braxton and Bodhi, and 1 niece, Juniper. He also leaves behind his girlfriend, Kayla. Michael will be greatly missed.

Family and friends will gather to celebrate Michael's life on Feb. 16 at 1:00 at the Praise and Worship Center located at 2551 N. Arizona Ave. Chandler. Michael will be honored for his service as a wildland firefighter and a structure firefighter at Picture Rocks Fire and Medical. In lieu of flowers please donate to The 100 Club or the Picture Rocks Fire and Medical Department.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 11, 2019
