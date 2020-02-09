|
|
Michael Delano Kerr
Scottsdale - Michael Delano Kerr, 81, passed away on January 25, 2020 in Scottsdale, AZ, with his family by his side. Mike was born on October 27, 1938 in Bloomington, Indiana to Joseph and Ruth Kerr. He was the youngest of three children and graduated from Bloomington High School in 1956. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from Purdue University in 1960 and was honored with a Civil Engineering Alumni Achievement Award in 2002. He built a successful career at Hunt Construction Group, serving as President from 1995 until he retired in 2004. During his career, he supervised the construction of numerous, high-profile professional sports stadiums including Heinz Field, Conseco Fieldhouse and the United Center. Mike married Sarah (Sally) Walters in 1963 and shared fifty-six years of marriage raising four children, Leah, Claire, Emily and Connor. Mike and Sally enjoyed time together in both Desert Mountain, AZ and Carmel, IN as well as traveling with friends and family. Mike enjoyed playing golf and his cherished Martin acoustic guitar, but more than anything else, he valued time spent with his family. Mike is survived by his wife, Sarah, daughters Leah (Daniel) Fietsam of Kenilworth, IL, Claire (Hunt) Baldwin of Los Angeles, CA, Emily (Greg) Muzzarelli of Raleigh, NC, son Connor (Katy) of Winnetka, IL, brother Jerry (Josephine), sister Donna (Jim) Hicks and eleven grandchildren, Caleb, Evan, Faith, Miller, Elijah, Joe, Griffin, Mick, Isla, Finn and Scarlett and several nieces and nephews. Mike will be remembered for the kind and thoughtful manner with which he treated everyone he met, but most importantly for his love, devotion and generosity to his wife, children and grandchildren. His favorite saying "When the going gets tough, the tough get going" will be carried on by all who loved him so. A Memorial Service will be held at St. Mark's United Methodist in Carmel, IN on March 14th, 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Michael D. Kerr memorial scholarship at the Lyles School of Civil Engineering, payable to the Purdue Foundation, 403 W. Wood Street, West Lafayette, IN 47907 or visit: http://giving.purdue.edu/MichaelKerrMemorial
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 9 to Feb. 11, 2020