Adams Funeral Home Ozark Chapel - Ozark
504 West Walnut Street
Ozark, MO 65721
(417) 581-2400
Memorial service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
9:00 AM
Clark Chapel inside James River Church
Ozark, AZ
Burial
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Missouri Veterans Cemetery
Nixa - Michael Harry DeVita, 80, of Nixa, Missouri passed away peacefully at Missouri Veterans Home, Mount Vernon, Missouri, Friday, May 10, 2019. Born on October 8, 1938 and raised in Allentown, Pennsylvania. Michael was the son of the late Harry and Mary (Chiorra) DeVita.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Connie; two sons Michael DeVita and wife Sandra of Mesa, Arizona, Christopher DeVita and wife Jeanne of Tampa, Florida; a daughter Diane and husband Shawn Gorham of Valencia, California; two stepsons, Bryan Engel and wife Juli of Ozark, Missouri, and Jason Engel and wife Tina of Ozark; 14 grandchildren: Michael (Emily), Desireé, Heather, Leah, Clayton (Emily), Anne Marie, Peter, Theresa, Jadyn, Jarrett, Tanner, Ryan, Megan and Adam.

A Memorial service will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Clark Chapel inside James River Church, Ozark, Missouri. Burial with Military Honors will follow at 11:00 a.m. in Missouri Veterans Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Adams Funeral Home, Ozark, Missouri.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Michael's name to Intrepid USA Hospice, 4305 S. National Ave, Springfield, MO 65810. Or make a gift online: https://donate.nationalhospicefoundation.org/Intrepid
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 14, 2019
