Michael E. Hall
Michael E. Hall departed from the loving arms of his wife Chrystle to be received by the Lord Jesus Christ on April 23, 2020, marking the end of a decades-long battle with heart failure and the culmination of a lifetime of loving and serving Jesus Christ
Mike was born in Lansing, Michigan on August 20, 1949, the eldest son of Carl and Betty Hall. Mike, his parents and younger brother, Martin, relocated to Arizona in 1963 where Mike resided until his death. After graduating from Paradise Valley High School in 1967 and earning his Bachelor of Arts degree from Arizona State University in 1971, Mike began a teaching career that spanned three decades and enriched the lives of thousands of students. After retiring, Mike's passion for education and coaching continued via his teaching of apologetics and eschatology through church groups and serving as a volunteer baseball coach.
Mike is survived by his wife of nearly 50 years, Chrystle, his sons Jeremy, Jason, and Jacob, his daughters-in-law Denise and Shauna, and his grandchildren Aryka Smith and her husband Preston, Aaron, Jeniyah, Jason Jr., MacArthur, and Bradley Hall.
Due to the ongoing restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will be having a closed, private funeral. Instead of flowers, those who wish to pay their respects, it was Mike's wish that we all consider casting a vote for President Trump or making a donation to International Fellowship of Christians and Jews at www.ifcj.org.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 25 to Apr. 29, 2020