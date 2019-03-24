|
Michael Francis Cleary
Scottsdale - Michael F. Cleary, M.D., 92, quietly passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at his home of the last 52 years.
Michael is survived by his cherished wife of 65 years, Therese (Dunne); his devoted daughter, Pauline Dean; his two beloved grandsons, Patrick and Brian Smee; his dear son-in-law, Bill: his two younger sisters, Mona and Joan; twenty-nine nieces and nephews and their families; in addition to many friends and colleagues.
Born and raised in Dublin, Ireland—the son of Michael and Ellen (Meagher) Cleary; Michael had a long, colorful and distinguished life punctuated by numerous degrees, qualifications, awards and travel.
In his early years, Michael was an accomplished oarsman for the University College Dublin. Rowing for seven seasons, while attending medical school; he competed in, and won, many races including Henley Royal Regatta, The Gannon Cup and Trinity Regatta. In 1990, he and all members of the 1950 winning crew of the Henley Royal Regatta united for a 40-year reunion row at Blessington, outside Dublin. In 2017, Michael, joined by his family, was bestowed the Lifetime Achievement Award at the UCD Boat Club's Centenary Dinner held in Dublin, Ireland. The harmony, strength and discipline ingrained in an oarsman extended throughout his life.
After graduation, Michael took a commission in the Royal Australian Navy, where he served as a medical officer for 4 years during the Post-Armistice period of the Korean conflict and later, the Malayan Emergency (Campaign).
In 1958, with wife and daughter in tow, he emigrated to the United States from Australia. Settling first in upper New York state, then on to Kansas where Michael attended and completed a Fellowship in Psychiatry at the famed Menniger School of Psychiatry. Michael then settled in Pennsylvania in private practice and later heading the psychiatric unit at Geisinger Medical Center; this followed by an opportunity to head the Psychiatric Division at John Peter Smith in Fort Worth, Texas and finally in Arizona, where he was a psychiatric consultant to the state and federal courts, worked closely with the Department of Corrections and the Indian Medical Service. Michael enjoyed a long and eminent career, only retiring at the age of 90! His professional affiliations were many. Michael was an active member of: Arizona Medical Association, Maricopa County Medical Association, Catholic Physicians Guild, Arizona Psychiatric Society, American Psychiatric Association, American Academy of Psychiatry and the Law, Texas Medical Association, Irish Medical Association, Australian Medical Association, British Medical Association, Korean War Veteran's Association, Australian Navy Veteran's Association, UCD Alumnae Association and UCD Boat Club.
An avid golfer, a bookworm, opera lover and a beloved family man, he sought the most from life. Michael exercised compassion, loyalty and generosity in every moment. His warmth was contagious, and his memory lives on in the lives of those who were fortunate enough to have known him.
A funeral mass will be held Friday, March 29 at 2 p.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 7655 E Main St, Scottsdale, AZ 85251. Private interment will be at a later date.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 24, 2019