Glendale - Michael Eugene Garcia passed away October 10, 2019 peacefully, surrounded by his family. Michael was proceeded in death by his father Conce, mother Barbara and brother Ruben. Michael was born in a pioneering cattle family (mid 1800's) in St. Johns, Arizona on May 16, 1947. Not only was Michael in the cattle business, Garcia Land & Cattle Company, but was also an accomplished Barber, owning Main Design along with Frank Duran, his cousin, and friend, Jeff Kent. His cliental included some of the "who's who" in the Phoenix area. Michael was an accomplished cowboy who was terrific on a horse. He was the only brother that could break horses without being injured, unlike his brothers. Michael's easy nature and great personality endeared him to his many, many friends and acquaintances. To those who met him, knew they had a friend for life with his generous spirit, love for life and reverence to God. Many looked to Michael as a source for their own comfort and healing. He will always be remembered and missed dearly by everyone. We love you Michael. Michael leaves his partner of 30 years Diane Healy; daughters, Debbie (J) and Heather; brothers, Tony and Chuck; sisters, Connie and Barbara; beloved grandsons, Gage, Ethan and Bernard; and granddaughter, Julia. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E Flower St., Phoenix, AZ 85014. Services will be held at Saint Paul's Catholic Church in Phoenix at 10am following a Celebration of Life at Aunt Chiladas on 16th Street and Northern.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 17 to Oct. 23, 2019