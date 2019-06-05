|
Michael Guilleaume
Scottsdale - Michael Guilleaume, 57, of Scottsdale, AZ, ended his four year battle with cancer on 5/31/2019. Born 5/31/1962 in Phoenix, he accomplished his last goal to live to see his 57th birthday. A first generation German immigrant, Mike went from paper boy to VP of Accounting for Republic Services through sheer hard work. Survived by his children, Britt and Tom, and his siblings, Robert Guilleaume and Susi Dillon. His family will remember how he was always there to share good memories and help through hard times. Wake will be on Thursday 6/6/2019 at Messinger Mortuary from 4pm-7pm. Funeral will be held on 6/7/2019 at 11am at Our Lady of Joy. The family asks that any donations be directed to Hospice of the Valley.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 5, 2019