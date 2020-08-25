1/1
Michael Harry Lorzel
Michael Harry Lorzel

Glendale - Michael Harry Lorzel, age 71, of Glendale, Arizona, passed away on August 17, 2020.

His Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 AM on 8/29/2020, at Deer Valley Lutheran Church (220 W Union Hills Dr. Phoenix AZ 85027).

Mike (3/8/1949) married the love of his life 7/11/1969 and stayed married for 51 years. He had two children who loved him immensely.

He completed a 25-year career with IBM and was with Nestle Corp until 2006 when his earthly body required him to take an early retirement.

With family always being the most important worldly priority, his other passions included the Denver Broncos, The Coors Brewing Company, and Ford Motor Company.

Mike has been a member with Deer Valley Lutheran since 1994. His faith in God got him through some very tough times.

He is survived by his wife: DeeAnn Lorzel; two children: Dina (Luis) Lorzel, Darin Lorzel; sister: Linda (Tom) Johnson; three grandchildren: Sierra, Nicole, Grace.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents Arthur and Shirley and brother Jeffery Lorzel.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
