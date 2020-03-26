Services
Phoenix - Michael Horne of Phoenix, Arizona passed away peacefully in the early morning of Friday, March 20th, 2020 at Hospice of the Valley. He was 62 years old. Michael lived an adventurous life, having lived in two countries and 7 states during his lifetime. He loved to paint, listen to Bob Dylan and Stevie Nicks, build or make things with his own hands. He is survived by his four adult children: Jesse, Erica, Michele, and Sarah, as well as 12 beautiful grandchildren whom he loved very much. He will be deeply missed and forever remembered. "A man who was destined to go through life and not around it. A man who was sure the shortest path to Heaven was straight through Hell.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020
