Friend - Michael Friend, 64, resident of Surprise, AZ, passed away August 27, 2019. Michael is survived by his wife of 40 years Kathleen, two daughters Julie (Travis), Shannon (Kevin), 4 grandchildren Sadie, Alaina, Tyler and a grandbaby due in October. Sister Donna Conroy and English Bulldog Maggie. Michael was born December 13, 1954 in Brooklyn NY, the older of two children to Lewis and Sheila Friend. His family moved to California in 1967.

In 1989 Michael moved to Arizona. He worked for the claims department in the insurance industry for 35 years. Michael graduated from California State University in Fullerton with a BA in Criminal Justice. He served as US Army Counter Intelligence. Michael loved the Arizona Cardinals, Diamondbacks, Coyotes and the New York Mets. He was a Bat Boy for the 1973 California Angels.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 1, 2019
