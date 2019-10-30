|
|
Michael J. Hart Sr.
Scottsdale -
Mike Hart Sr., 80, of McCormick Ranch in Scottsdale, AZ passed away peacefully on October 24, 2019. Mike was born on January 29, 1939 in Cleveland, OH, the 2nd of three children. He graduated from the Univ. of Notre Dame with a BBA in Finance and received his MBA from the Wharton School. He arrived in Scottsdale for the third and final time in 1981 following a career with the Ford Motor Company. He joined the Board of Directors with the McCormick Ranch POA in 2006 and worked to beautify his subdivision for more than a dozen years. Mike married his college sweetheart, Dottie, and shared 57 years together. They were blessed with six children, Chris (Jim) , Mike (Lori), Tom (Kaia), Bob, Mark (Melanie) and John (April), along with 13 grandchildren, Megan, Ryan, Michael III, Cody, Colin, Karsten, Carrie, Hope, Trinity, Faith, Josiah, Willa and Evangeline, along with his brother Dave (Vee), sister Roz and numerous nieces and nephews. Not to mention, the love he shared with his wife's family, the Schnaus clan! Mike will be remembered for his devotion to family, love of God and passion for everything Notre Dame! A visitation will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at the Messinger Mortuary on Indian School Road in Scottsdale from 5:00 - 7:00 pm. A funeral mass is set for St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Scottsdale on Friday, November 8, 2019 beginning at 11:30 am. In lieu of flowers, you are welcome to join Mike's family in making a donation to build a memorial garden in his honor at the new McCormick Ranch Park. Donations can be sent in his name to: McCormick Ranch Property Owners Association, 9824 N. 74th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85258. Call 480-860-1122, ext. 0 with any questions.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, 2019