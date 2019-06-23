Services
Messinger Mortuaries
7601 E. Indian School Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
480-945-9521
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Messinger Indian School Mortuary
Scottsdale, AZ
Michael J. Markgraf, 48, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at his home. He was born September 27, 1970 in Scottsdale, the youngest of seven children. He graduated from Chaparral High School.

Michael's passion was computers and games, especially backgammon and blackjack. During a multi-year stint in the transportation business, he enjoyed meeting interesting people from all over the world. Unfortunately, Michael's life was interrupted by a tragic car accident in 2007. Despite his disabilities, he lived a joyful life with family and friends. He was very social, maintained a positive attitude, and had a great sense of humor. Michael enjoyed volunteering time for NAMI and attending the annual walk sponsored by National Alliance on Mental Illness.

Michael is survived by his mother, Mary "Toni" Markgraf; siblings, Joanna (Scott) Paulsel, Amy (Carlo) Karim, Sara (Jon) Milliken, Kurt (Jennifer) Markgraf, Julie Hassett, and Lisa Fisher Scholder; nieces and nephews, Lily Paulsel, Alex and Max Karim, Lauren Trader, Courtney Markgraf, John Hassett, and Liz Davis. He was preceded in death by his father, Ed Markgraf in 2011.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Messinger Indian School Mortuary in Scottsdale, Arizona at 7601 E. Indian School Road.

Arrangements under the direction of Desert Lawn Funeral Home and Messinger Mortuary.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 23, 2019
