Michael Jay



Laveen - Michael Jay, member of the Gila River Indian Community- Komatke Village, passed away on Monday, April 27th, 2020 at home surrounded by the love of his family. He was born to the late Vernon and Rema Jay of Sacaton, AZ, and was a proud Crusader of the St. Johns Indian Mission. Michael was a hard worker, and worked for the Gila River Indian Community for 20+ years. Michael enjoyed being on the ballfield or court with many friends and teammates. He loved being with his family, enjoying the simple things and seeing them grow and learn along the way. Michael is survived by his wife Priscilla "Beanie" Jay; son, Raymond Jay; daughter, Daryl Jay; son, Andy Jay; daughter, Kasey Jay; four grandsons, Michael, Roman, Gabriel and Jimmy; and many nieces and nephews. Michael was laid to rest on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Gila Crossing Cemetery.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store