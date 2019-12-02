Services
Hansen Desert Hills Mortuary and Memorial Park
6500 E. Bell Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
(480) 991-5800
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Cox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Jedidiah Cox

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Jedidiah Cox Obituary
Michael Jedidiah Cox

Phoenix - It is with great sadness we share the passing of Michael Jedidiah Cox, known to friends as "Mike," on November 26, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. He is survived by his wife of 9 years, Sara (Hammel), son Ethan, parents Gene and Sandra (Kintner) Cox, brother Britt (Jen), and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A native of Phoenix, born on October 2, 1981, Michael attended Shadow Mountain High School (2000) and Arizona State University (2005). He graduated with a bachelor degree in Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering.

Michael was a loyal employee of Honeywell Aerospace, where he spent 15 years doing what he loved. He enjoyed being outside- camping, fishing, listening to music, and cheering on the ASU Sun Devils. He was a devoted husband, father, and friend who always looked to find joy, love, and humor in life.

A Celebration of Michael's life will be held at 2:00pm on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at Covenant of Grace Christian Church, 906 W Peoria Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85029.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hansen Desert Hills Mortuary and Memorial Park
Download Now