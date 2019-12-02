|
|
Michael Jedidiah Cox
Phoenix - It is with great sadness we share the passing of Michael Jedidiah Cox, known to friends as "Mike," on November 26, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. He is survived by his wife of 9 years, Sara (Hammel), son Ethan, parents Gene and Sandra (Kintner) Cox, brother Britt (Jen), and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A native of Phoenix, born on October 2, 1981, Michael attended Shadow Mountain High School (2000) and Arizona State University (2005). He graduated with a bachelor degree in Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering.
Michael was a loyal employee of Honeywell Aerospace, where he spent 15 years doing what he loved. He enjoyed being outside- camping, fishing, listening to music, and cheering on the ASU Sun Devils. He was a devoted husband, father, and friend who always looked to find joy, love, and humor in life.
A Celebration of Michael's life will be held at 2:00pm on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at Covenant of Grace Christian Church, 906 W Peoria Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85029.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019