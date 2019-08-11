|
Michael "Mike" John Monaghan passed away June 10th, 2019 at the age of 58. Born September 9th, 1960 in Queens, New York to Gerald John and Madeline Mary (Dolan) Monaghan (deceased), and brother of Bryan Monaghan. He is survived by two loving and devoted children, Madeline "Maddy" and Thomas "Tommy", his sister-in-law Jeanne Monaghan, ex-wife Tracy Monaghan, and his dog, Gigi. Mike attended Sacred Hearts Elementary and Hampton Bays Junior-Senior High School. He then went for a higher education at Allegheny College in Meadville, Pennsylvania. He continued to the University of Arizona to get his master's degree.
Mike was an innovative businessman who made an impact on the software industry. The ultimate handyman, Mike was constantly working on new projects around the house. He was also brilliant with numbers and technology. He made sure that his kids, Tommy and Maddy, understood the importance of understanding and applying math concepts to everyday life.
Mike was an amazing, loving father. He had a great sense of humor and was very quick-witted. Growing up playing hockey, he would rarely miss a New York Rangers Game. Mike was an avid skier who often took his kids on weekend ski trips. A master on the grill, he loved to cook the perfect steak for his family. Mike left a lasting impression on everyone he met, and his spirit will live on forever.
To help keep his loving memory alive, in lieu of flowers, please donate to Hospice of the Valley, 16117 N. 76th Street, Scottsdale, AZ, 85260. HOV.org
