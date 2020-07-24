1/1
Michael Jones
1959 - 2020
{ "" }
Michael Jones

Mesa - Michael Alan Jones passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 23rd, 2020. Mike was born in Mesa, AZ on June 16, 1959. He is the second oldest son of Bruce and Claudette Jones. Mike was a talented artist, a great cook, quite a handyman and a loyal member of the San Tan Loners Motorcycle Club. He enjoyed helping and serving his neighbors and friends whenever he had the opportunity. Mike was a beloved brother, uncle, and friend. Mike is survived by his mother, Claudette Jones, his brothers Larry Jones, Bill Jones, and James Jones, and by his sister, Kathleen Claridge. He is preceded in death by his father, Bruce Jones, and his brother David Jones.

A graveside service will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at the Mesa City Cemetery.






Published in The Arizona Republic from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Mesa City Cemetery
