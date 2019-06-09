|
Michael K. Whalen, 70, of Mesa, left this life on May 29, 2019 surrounded by love and the sounds of family.
Born January 3, 1949 in McGregor Iowa, Mike and his parents moved to Arizona when he was a boy, eventually settling in Mesa. After graduating from Westwood High School in 1967, Mike volunteered for the Army and served a tour in Vietnam. Upon returning, he joined the Mesa Police Department and served for 28 years, with his last ten years as assistant police chief. After retiring in 1999, Mike was elected to two terms on the Mesa City Council, where he was a tireless champion of many causes, some more popular than others. Along the way, he also started a successful small business.
Throughout his adult life, Mike was very active in numerous civic and charitable organizations, all with the goal of improving the lives and opportunities of others, especially the most vulnerable members of our community. He served for decades on the boards of Community Bridges and A New Leaf and held their mission close to his heart. Mike believed in his core that everyone was worthy of a second chance.
The other great passions in Mike's life were golf and baseball. A lifelong Cubs fan, Mike was a member of the Mesa HoHoKams for over 40 years, an organization which provides support to the Chicago Cubs during Spring Training and generates funds to support youth sports programs in Mesa. Mike was honored to be the elected leader of the organization when the Cubs new stadium project was under development and wholeheartedly added his energy and persuasive talents to the team of community leaders seeking to create a world-class project.
Most importantly, Mike was a loyal friend, a loving husband and an enthusiastic and dedicated dad. If asked for advice, Mike would always say "Just do the next right thing". He believed in doing good and avoiding recognition. He believed in asking forgiveness, not permission, if a wrong needed to be made right. He believed in working hard, playing fair and laughing often.
Mike is survived by his wife Kelly and their children Grace and John Michael (Jack), and Mike's adult daughters; Jessica, Kelley (Crosby) and Kathleen; three grandchildren and his sister Janet DiJulio and family from Palo Alto, California.
A Memorial Mass will be held to celebrate Mike's life on Monday, June 17, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at Christ the King Catholic Church, 1551 E. Dana Avenue, Mesa, AZ.
To best honor Mike's life of service, the family suggests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to A New Leaf, 868 E. University Drive, Mesa AZ 85203. It is our hope that one more second chance be granted to someone who needs it.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 9, 2019