Michael Keith Barilone, age 26, beloved son of Leonard and Charlotte Barilone, passed away peacefully at Hospice of the Valley on July 3, 2019. He was born in Chandler, Arizona on May 17, 1993 and was a lifelong resident of Phoenix and Scottsdale.



Michael enjoyed visiting his grandparents summer home in Payson. He enjoyed both fresh and saltwater fishing where a highlight of his life was catching a tuna larger than he was at the time. He achieved Eagle Scout status at 13, a very early age for such an accomplishment. Michael worked in the construction industry as a drywall, lath and stucco installer. He is survived by his parents; Leonard Barilone of Fountain Hills, AZ, Charlotte Barilone of Scottsdale, AZ, his grandparents; Philip (Darlene) Vosskuhler of Sun City West, AZ, Dolores Barilone of Phoenix, AZ, siblings; Dominick (Diamond) Barilone of Phoenix, AZ, Anthony Barilone of Glendale, AZ, Christina Barilone of Surprise, AZ, Kaitlyn Barilone of Maricopa, AZ, Leonard Barilone, Jr. of Phoenix, AZ, and Marcus Barilone of Phoenix, AZ, and many uncles, aunts, nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be held Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 5 - 8:00 p.m. at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Theresa Catholic Church, 5045 E. Thomas Road, Phoenix. Interment will follow at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery. Memorials may be made in Michael's memory to The Arizona Humane Society at 1521 W. Dobbins Road, Phoenix, AZ 85041. Condolences may be expressed at



