|
|
Michael Kenneth Lalley
Michael Kenneth Lalley was born in Buffalo, New York on May 20, 1938. He passed away on November 16, 2019 at the age of 81, after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. Michael worked for the Arizona State Department of Economic Security. He retired after 30+ years of service. He worked as a Social Worker, Rehabilitation Counselor, and a Computer Specialist. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Diane, their beloved daughter, Michelle Howland (Jeffrey), and his granddaughters Abigail and Megan, whom he adored. He is also survived by his brothers Patrick and Myles, his sister Mimi, and numerous nieces and nephews. Michael committed his body to Banner's Brain and Body Donation Program to help with Parkinson's research and other diseases of aging. Funeral mass and reception will be held at St. Helen's Roman Catholic Church, on Wednesday, December 4, at 10 a.m. 5510 West Cholla Street, Glendale, Arizona 85304.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, 2019