|
|
Michael L Sankey passed away February 03, 2019 after a hard fought 3 year battle with cancer.
He is survived by his wife Lynn, son Maxim, daughter Kristin, father George Sankey, sister Jeanne Grossnickle, sister Patricia Sankey and brother Mark Sankey.
Born in Ohio July 1949, he later moved to Arizona to attend ASU. He was a true entrepreneur and enthusiast of baseball, horse racing, and the great outdoors.
His sense of humor and work ethic was second to none.
His Celebration of Life was a private service, held at the Desert Botanical Gardens on Sunday Feb. 17th.
In lieu of flowers, we are asking all donations to be made to Mayo Clinic: Small Cell Cancer Research or the National Parks.org in memory of Michael L. Sankey
He will be truly missed by all who knew him!
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 10, 2019