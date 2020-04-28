Resources
Michael LeRoy Irvine

Michael LeRoy Irvine Obituary
Michael LeRoy Irvine

Michael LeRoy Irvine died 3/11/20. He was born of Milton and Mary Irvine in Muskogee, OK, June 4, 1940. He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters Kristen and Candace.

He is survived by his brothers Troy and Tim, his sons Kelly (Tammy), Kirk (Robin) and Timothy (Sara) Irvine, his daughters Kerrie (Steve) O'Brien and Ivy (Mark) Fuchs, grandchildren Michael, Russell, Kylee, Staci, Amelia, Christopher, Austin, Jackson, Derrick, Kiera & Lennon, great granddaughters Selena & Hadlee and great Grandsons Hudson, Kipton & Coleson.

Mike spent his entire life working in the grocery business starting at El Rancho markets in Phoenix before owning grocery stores in Pocatello Idaho and eventually in the Prescott area.

He would like to be remembered as "just a nice guy".
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2020
