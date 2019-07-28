|
Michael "Mike" LeRoy Sargent
Wickenburg - Long time Wickenburg resident Michael "Mike" LeRoy Sargent passed away peacefully July 17, 2019 at Roseview Assisted Living in Surprise, AZ. He was 80. Mike was born Sept. 15, 1938 in Pierre SD to Ellen Anastasia "Nellie" and Lee Sargent. He was raised in Ft. Pierre SD and graduated from Stanley County High School in 1956.
Mike traveled to AZ for work in 1965 settling in Wickenburg where he met Cyrene "Tootie". They were married July 15, 1968.
Mike was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 769 for 54 years. His work took him all over AZ and many southwest states before retiring in 1998. He was a lifetime member of BPOE Lodge 2160.
Mike enjoyed his work, time with family and friends, making a memorable impression on his grandchildren. He also enjoyed the annual trips to Montana in the summer to visit his son, grandchildren, and great grandchildren and to get out of the heat.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Cyrene "Tootie", daughter Julie Sparks (John) of Chandler, son Jeff of Big Timber MT and sister LaVonne Fluharty of Brookings SD. Grandchildren John Sparks V of Chandler, Jake Sparks (Katie) of Queen Creek. Sara Sargent, Kendra Sargent, Haley Sargent and Kelsey Sargent, all of Montana. Arizona Great Grandchildren, Ryker Paisley and John VI Sparks. Montana Great Grandchildren, Lily Ross, Kailyn Jones, Jackson and Rylinn Buchanan.
Honoring Mike's wishes, there are no services scheduled.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 28, 2019