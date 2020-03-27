|
|
Michael Maderazzo
Surprise - Michael John Maderazzo, 63, of Surprise, AZ passed away on March 21, 2020. Michael was born March 6, 1957 in Phoenix, AZ to Giro and Elaine Maderazzo. He was the fourth of five siblings and graduated from Coronado High School in 1975 and went on to serve In the US Navy aboard the USS Constellation. Michael began his illustrious 43-year Electrical career alongside his brother when Steve founded Canyon State Electric in 1978. Michael is survived by his only Son, Giro J. Maderazzo II (Rebecca) of Peoria, AZ, Brother Steve (Deborah), Sisters Jeri Lugo, Debbie Tignini (Giuseppe), and Kimber Maderazzo, three grandchildren, Emma, Michael, and Elaine, numerous nieces and nephews, his Fiancé Wendi Collins, and children Evan and Allysarae. Michael served as a Cubmaster for the Boy Scouts of America and was a devout Catholic and served his faith as a Knight of Columbus and a Member of the 4th Degree. Michael will be remembered most for his loving and caring nature, compassion, generosity, patience, his ability to light-up a room with his presence, and by his own admission his inability to open a cereal or cracker box. Michael was resilient and never let anything bring him down. He loved riding Harley-Davidson motorcycles and sharing his talent singing karaoke. His viewing will be held at Messinger Indian School Mortuary on Saturday, April 11th, from 11:00 am - 3:00 pm. Due to the 10 person limit for viewing, assigned viewing times are as follows by last name: A-F 11:00 am - 12:00 pm; G-L 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm; M-R 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm; S-Z 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm. The viewing will be available on Zoom for family that cannot attend. Please contact Family directly for access. Michael's Memorial service will be held at a later date when all can safely attend. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Maggie's Place - The Michael House.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 27 to Mar. 31, 2020