|
|
Michael Mario Barrella Sr.
Phoenix - Michael Mario Barrella Sr., 76, passed away at his home peacefully on March 27, 2019 with his family by his side.
Michael was born on September 30, 1942 to Gerardo and Theresa Barrella in Newark, New Jersey.
Michael served in the New Jersey Army National Guard.
He worked for P&N Produce, Williams Produce, and Commander Produce before having to retire in 2003 due to health reasons.
His loves consisted of truck driving and spending time with his family. He also loved Sunday family dinners or just hanging out with his family.
In 1982 he married Charlotte (Horner) Barrella and they were married for over 36 years.
Michael is survived by his wife Charlotte Barrella, kids Gerald Stephan Barrella, Anthony Daniel Barrella (Karla), Faith Theresa Barrella, Sarah Catherine Barrella, Rebecca Horner, Michelle Darrow, Richard Horner (Sheila), and Denise Pierson (Jerry), 26 grandchilden, 36 great grandchildren, his brother Gerald Barrella, and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents Gerardo and Theresa Barrella, sons Michael Mario Barrella Jr., James Horner, sisters Barbara, Camille, and Gloria, brothers Ronald and William, and great grandchild Clayton.
A visitation will be held from 6-8 PM on 4/4/2019 at Phoenix Memorial Park and Mortuary, 200 W. Beardsley Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85027. Funeral services will be held 4/5/2019 from 12-2 PM at the same location.
If you do not wish to send flowers, the family suggests making a donation to Emblem Hospice in memory of Michael.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 4, 2019