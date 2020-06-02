Michael Nathan Kelly Sr.



Michael was born in New Castle, PA on June 22, 1945 and he died peacefully at home in Phoenix, AZ with his family by his side on May 15, 2020.



He is survived by his son Michaele N Kelly Jr. (Rachel), daughters Christina Mundy (William) and Kimberle Bartels (John); 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; mother Mary Kelly, brothers Robert Kelly (Carol) and William Kelly (Barbara), sister Colleen Ward (Gary), sister-in-law Penny Kelly, six nieces and one nephew.



He was preceded in death by his wife Lewenna of 46 years, father Robert Kelly, sister Lee Ann Kranz (Lloyd), and brother Daniel Kelly.



Michael proudly served his country in the US Navy during the Vietnam War on the USS Thomaston from 1964 - 1968 while being stationed out of San Diego, CA. During that time, he was able to marry the love of his life, Lewenna and have his first two children before returning to New Castle, PA where they had their third child.



His life-long career in freight operations took him from Pennsylvania, to New York, and to Arizona where he retired in 2004. He spent much of his retirement doting on his family, especially his grandchildren.



He loved his whole family with all his heart, and one could say that same love was given to his many dogs over the years.



A memorial service will be held June 7, 2020 at 10AM at the American Royal Palace, 1915 W Thunderbird Road, Phoenix, AZ.









