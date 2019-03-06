|
|
Michael Oliverio
Phoenix - Michael Oliverio passed away on February 25, 2019, at the age of 32. A lifelong Phoenix resident, he attended Grace Christian School and graduated from Washington High School in 2005. He worked various jobs at Phoenix College (where he was a student), Quality S, and UPS; but his longest employment was with the family business, Oliverio Apartments, LP, where he was Assistant Manager to his father, Joseph Oliverio. He loved animals and watching sports. His sense of humor left many happy memories. He is survived by parents Joseph and Kathryn, grandmother Janet, brothers Robert and Matthew, sister Kari, step-brothers Ethan and Jesse, step-mother Holly, and step-father Bob. Michael's memorial service will be held March 10, 2:00 pm at A.L. Moore-Grimshaw Mortuary, 710 W. Bethany Home Road.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 6, 2019