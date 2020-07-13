1/1
Michael P. Wright
Michael P. Wright

Michael P. Wright, 64, passed away on July 6, 2020 in Phoenix, AZ. Mike will be remembered for his dedication to the restaurant business, his beautiful flower gardens, and his willingness to help others around him. He loved to socialize and had many wonderful friends as well as a strong bond with his brothers.

Mike is survived by his children, Tom, Brett (Julie), Beth Ann, Carrie, and Matt; 7 grandchildren; and brothers, Bill and Rick. A memorial service will be held at a later date when it is safer for all of Mike's family and friends to come together to celebrate a man who will be greatly missed.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
