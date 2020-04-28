|
|
Michael Patrick Martoncik
Mesa - Michael Patrick Martoncik joined Our Lord Jesus Christ in Eternal Rest at 8:30 p.m. on April 24, 2020. We are certain he was welcomed beyond the veil by his deeply loved brother, Brian, who predeceased Mike in 2003. Mike was a devoted Catholic, husband, father, son, brother, son-in-law, uncle, brother-in-law, friend, musician, and customer service manager. Mourning him here on earth are his wife, Katie; his five daughters, Trinity, Kyrsten, Mary Theresa, Brigid, and Veronica; his parents, Mary and Steve; his sister and brother-in-law, Katie and James Wooley; his niece and nephews, Kennedy, Carter, and Brian; his mother and father-in-law, Mary and Alan Rapp and the Rapp/Ormsby Families; many aunts, uncles, cousins in both the Martoncik and Leonard Families; and countless loving friends, colleagues, and customers. In addition to Brian, Mike was predeceased by his Grammy and Papa Leonard, his Bubba and Grandpa Martoncik, and his aunt and godmother, Veronica McLaughlin. Mike was a genuinely kind and loving person with a smile for everyone and a knack for making friends wherever he went. He will be dearly missed by everyone who knew him. A viewing will be held on Thursday, April 30, 2020 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Mountain View Mortuary. Due to the current public health crisis, family and friends will be allowed to enter and pay their respects in groups of ten for fifteen minute increments.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020