Michael (Mike) Patrick O'Malley
Tempe - Michael (Mike) Patrick O'Malley passed away peacefully at the age of 74 on February 15, 2019 surrounded by his family. Born on July 2, 1944 in St. Louis, MO to parents Dorothy and Peter O'Malley, Mike leaves behind his three sons: Sean and wife Cheryl; Patrick James (P.J.); Brian and wife Krista; two sisters Donna and Peggy; and brother Kevin; and three grandchildren, Maura (14), Hogan (11) and Finnegan (2).
Mike spent his childhood in St. Louis, graduated from McBride High School and attended college at University of Missouri-Rolla where he graduated with a degree in mechanical engineering. During his time there, he joined the Phi Kappa Theta fraternity where he established a brotherhood of lifelong friends and lasting memories.
His career as an engineer took him to companies like Olin, Trane and Sub Zero, the latter of which brought he and his family to Tempe, AZ where he eventually retired and lived out his life.
Mike found joy in simple pleasures whether building furniture for his family in his home workshop, enjoying a peaceful moment with his crossword while listening to music, cheering on his sons (and grandchildren) at their sporting events or watching his beloved Arizona Cardinals on Sundays. He took pride in his Irish ancestry taking numerous excursions to Ireland, flying the Irish flag in his home and sure to celebrate each St. Patrick's Day with a Guinness in hand, a smile on his face and music in his heart.
Mike was many things: engineer, fraternity brother, history buff, woodworker, referee, home cook, provider, but his proudest title was that of father and grandfather. He sacrificed much to ensure his sons and family had the best life possible and in that his legacy will live on. Whatever he was to those he knew, colleague, friend, brother, husband, Grandpa or Dad, Mike will be missed by many.
A celebration of life will be held in Mike's honor on Saturday, March 30th in Scottsdale. Please email [email protected] for more information.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 1, 2019