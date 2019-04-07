|
Michael Paul Fennello
Phoenix - Michael Paul Fennello lived life on his own terms. As a young man he chose to work minimally, devoting his time to raising his daughters and betting at the races. From his 40s-on he excelled as a construction superintendent, helping build multifamily housing from Seattle to Laguna Beach, until retiring at 67. He loved the Phoenix area, the Rolling Stones, and attending school events of children in his large, close-knit Italian family. He was passionate about football (unless the Lions were losing again) and golf (in 110 degree weather with friends he'd had since childhood). In his latter years Mike enjoyed a quiet life in the desert and took up painting on canvas. But above all, he loved being Daddy to his girls and Papa to his grandbabies. He leaves behind a legacy of the power of unconditional love, and of devotion to family and friends. He taught all who knew him that life is to be lived, and Love is all that matters. He passed away at 69 years of age after battling cancer, and donated his remains for the advancement of medical science. He was preceded in death by his parents Art and Edith Fennello, and his sister Tonie Lynn as well as two of her children, Christina and Gabriel. He is survived by his wife Trina; his daughters Lisa and Tara; sons-in-law Chris and Dean; grandchildren Oliver Dean, Hailey, Danica and Skyla; sisters Barbara, Paulette, Laura and Mary; and many more relations in Arizona and Michigan. A Celebration of Life will take place at his daughter's home in Chandler, Arizona on April 20, 2019. Donations made in his memory to Phoenix Children's Hospital would be appreciated.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 7, 2019