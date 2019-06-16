|
|
Michael Petrone
Scottsdale - On May 24, 2019, after a 3-year battle with cancer, Michael Petrone, embraced in the loving arms of his wife and children, passed peacefully at home and into the arms of Jesus. He was born to Patsy and Mary Petrone on January 24, 1947, in the small town of Manchester, N.Y. A graduate of Baldwin-Wallace College in Ohio, he received a Bachelor of Science degree in economics and marketing. He was a member of the Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity. Mike proudly served his country from 1969-1974 as a fighter pilot for the United States Marine Corp. and completed his service as Captain. Semper Fidelis. Over the years, he remained friends with many of his fellow Marine Corp brothers, "once a marine, always a marine." In 1979, Mike and his family became residents of Fountain Hills, Arizona. Another small town but with specular views, privacy and extraordinary wildlife, which he enjoyed. Mike was born civic-minded and was always involved in his community. He wanted to make the world a better place, one action at a time. He was president of the Fountain Hills Civic Association, active with the Fountain Hills Little League, a member of the Fountain Hills 20th Anniversary committee, on the selection committee for the inductees named to the Lower Verde Valley Hall of Fame , chaired the YMCA "exploratory" committee, was a member of the Fountain Hills Historical Society and served as a volunteer for numerous special events in the community. Mike was an active deacon and elder of the Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church for many years. In 2007, he was inducted into the Lower Verde Valley Hall of Fame. Mike's leadership guided the Sunridge Foundation from its infancy through its transition to become the Fountain Hills Community Foundation. He served as president of the non-profit foundation from 1997-2007. During his service, the foundation raised in excess of $1 million dollars and currently provides financial aid to local organizations. It also helps the community to be one of the best places to raise a family. Mike managed the largest independent automotive sales and leasing company in the state of Arizona for over 15 years. He was in the business for 40 years. He joked, "make your hobby your business and you will be successful" and he was in business, but more importantly with honoring the Lord with the gifts He gave to him. In 2010, Mike and his wife, Carrie, moved to Scottsdale. They attended Scottsdale Bible Church and were baptized in 2010. While at Scottsdale Bible, he was a key leader in the Helping Hands ministry, a ministry to assist widows and elderly in need of household repairs. Mike also enjoyed attending Opening Day for the Arizona Diamondbacks every year with his family. It was a "national holiday" for the Petrone clan, and the tradition will continue. Mike organized "The Petrone Family Charity Golf Tournament" for the past 11 years to raise funds for a worthy cause. It was a miracle and gift from God for him to attend this year's tournament on May 4, 2019. God gave him the strength to be present, to give an incredible speech to conclude the best tournament yet. It was obvious to us and so many he touched, Mike was a disciple of Jesus Christ, and he lived it out loving people. He was the cornerstone of our family and will be greatly missed. We are at peace knowing he has heard the words, "well done good and faithful servant" from our Lord Jesus Christ.
Surviving is wife, Carrie, children, Andy Petrone (Maureen); Sonja Robertson (Todd); Eric Petrone (Mayra); Christie (Lance) Whiteside; Matthew Hutchins. Grandchildren: Caleb, Noah, Adalia, Zachariah, and Sadi. Mother-in-law, Linda Anderson, many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death, his first wife, Janelle Petrone; parents, Patsy and Mary Petrone.
A Celebration of Life service for Mike will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019, 10 a.m. at Scottsdale Bible Church, 7601 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85260, in The Venue, with a reception to follow.
Memorials may be made in Mike's honor to the Mckenzie Monks Foundation: 9521 N. Technology Dr. Ste C1, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268 or
The Save a Life Project with Death2Life Revolution https://d2lrevolution.com/save-life-project/ 21001 N Tatum Blvd #1630-162 Phoenix, Az 85050. Both charities were close to Mike's heart.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 16, 2019