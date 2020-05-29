Michael Reid Ellsworth



Gilbert - Michael Reid Ellsworth lost his life to cancer on May 21, 2020 in Gilbert, AZ. Mike, age 65, was born on January 9, 1955 to Dennis and Ataloah Ellsworth in Mesa, AZ. He graduated high school in Florence, AZ in 1972. The following day he moved to Durango, CO where he took flying lessons and earned his pilot license. Mike joined the Air Force and married Christine Brady in Denver, CO in 1973. They had three children, Matthew (Matt), Elizabeth (Beth) and Douglas (Doug). They were married for 38 years, divorced in 2011, and remained very close as friends until he passed. Mike was in the Air Force for 4 years and moved back to Arizona where he started his career with the Civil Service as a meat cutter shortly thereafter until he retired in 2011.



Mike had such a unique and infectious sense of humor. He had a very generous spirit and would help anyone, whether you were family, a friend or a stranger. Mike was an avid golfer, was quite the outdoorsman and enjoyed camping, fishing, and hiking. Mike was adventurous and great at exploring everywhere he lived and went. During his retirement, he spent a lot of time with his longtime best friend Dale Bretzke and Dale's wife Chris. He traveled with them to their summer home in Flathead Lake, Montana every year. Three years ago, he took his old flight log to a private instructor in Polson and was able to fly again. He had a great singing voice and loved music and playing his ukulele. He was a handyman to many and was interested in learning just about anything and everything. It seemed as though he could do it all, and loved to share what he knew with others. He was liked by everyone he ever met and was treasured and truly appreciated by many. Mike loved and was always the favorite of children and pets. He cherished his grandchildren Christopher, Luke and Alyssa and was such a very important person in their lives.



Michael was a wonderful son, brother, husband, father, uncle, grandfather, and friend. He died too young and will be genuinely missed by everyone who knew him. He is now reunited with his beloved daughter Beth, his father Denny, his brother Gary, and his grandparents Lawrence and Leona Ellsworth. He leaves behind his 2 sons Matt (Autumn) and Doug, his 3 grandchildren Christopher, Luke, and Alyssa, his mother Addie Langdon (Bill), his brothers Kenny (Michele) and Kyle, his sisters Melynda Pew (Jim) and Kelly. We are all blessed to have had him in our lives, will forever cherish our memories, and are grateful that he is now at peace.









