Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Culinary Dropout
149 S. Farmer
Tempe, AZ
Michael Robert McDaniel


1963 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Michael Robert McDaniel Obituary
Michael Robert McDaniel

Albuquerque, NM. - Michael Robert McDaniel, 55, of Albuquerque, NM, passed away on March 7, 2019, after a long struggle with MS. He was born on December 21, 1963 in Phoenix, the son of Linda (McDaniel) Keppel (James H. Keppel) and Robert McDaniel (Kymm McDaniel). Michael attended Cactus HS and graduated from ASU School of Business.

Michael was an avid athlete and competed in wrestling during his high school years. He married Rachel Trageton and they moved to Albuquerque, NM. They have a daughter, Madison Alexa McDaniel. Michael is survived by his brothers, Scott Keppel and John McDaniel and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He loved life and has amassed a large group of friends. Michael was a dedicated husband, father and son. His spirit will be missed. Our thanks to Good Samaritan Manzano Del Sol, Heritage Home Healthcare & Hospice and their staff for the comfort and care they provided Michael. In lieu of flowers, donations to the MS Society or any of the organizations above, would be appreciated. A Celebration of Life for Michael will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Culinary Dropout, 149 S. Farmer, Tempe, AZ from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 31 to Apr. 10, 2019
