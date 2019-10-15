|
|
Michael Rungo
Phoenix - Michael Rungo, 70, of Phoenix, AZ passed away on July 13, 2019. He was born in Washington, PA to the late James and Elizabeth Rungo. Michael is survived by his wife, Beth Rungo; siblings, Linda Rocks, Connie (Pat) Bongiorni and James (Susan) Rungo; brothers-in-law, Richard Collins and Kent (Mary Lynn) Collins; and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, October 18th, at 1 pm at Green Acres Mortuary, 401 N. Hayden Rd, Scottsdale, AZ.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019