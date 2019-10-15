Services
Green Acres Mortuary & Cemetery
401 North Hayden Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
(480) 945-2654
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Green Acres Mortuary & Cemetery
401 North Hayden Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Phoenix - Michael Rungo, 70, of Phoenix, AZ passed away on July 13, 2019. He was born in Washington, PA to the late James and Elizabeth Rungo. Michael is survived by his wife, Beth Rungo; siblings, Linda Rocks, Connie (Pat) Bongiorni and James (Susan) Rungo; brothers-in-law, Richard Collins and Kent (Mary Lynn) Collins; and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, October 18th, at 1 pm at Green Acres Mortuary, 401 N. Hayden Rd, Scottsdale, AZ.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
