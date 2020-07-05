Michael Sherwood



Michael Richard Sherwood passed away on June 28, 2020. He was born on May 2, 1939 in Livonia, Michigan to the late Donald and Olive Sherwood.



Mike married the love of his life, Joanne Fon, on August 20, 1960. They would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in August.



Mike was an electrician and a member of IBEW Local 640 for 44 years. He owned Sherwood Electric for 20 years. For Mike's last 7 years he moved to the White Mountains where he and Joanne enjoyed their favorite place in AZ. He especially enjoyed golfing in the cool weather.



Mike is survived by his wife Joanne, seven children Suzanne (David) Weddle, Deborah (Davis Ja) Sherwood, Thomas (Eileen) Sherwood, twins Scott (Sandy) Sherwood & Steven (Shari) Sherwood, Ron (Vianey) Sherwood & James (Belky) Sherwood, two brothers Robert & Kenneth and ten grandchildren Ryan, Eric, Shaina, David, Daniel, Brody, Autumm, Cameron, Emily & Lauren.



The family wishes to sincerely thank Hospice for their wonderful kindness and care for Mike in his final days.



Due to Covid-19 concerns, funeral services will be limited to immediate family on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at West Resthaven Funeral Home, 6450 W. Northern Avenue, Glendale. The burial will follow in Resthaven Park Cemetery.









