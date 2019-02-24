Services
All Options Funeral Home
1525 West University Dr. #102
Tempe, AZ 85281
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Scottsdale Bible Church in the Grace Chapel
7601 East Shea Blvd.
Scottsdale, AZ
Michael Shirley "Bones"

Phoenix - Age 60, of Phoenix, Arizona passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family February 12, 2019. Born April 18, 1958 in Spokane Washington to the late Muriel & Robert Shirley. Graduated Mead High School 1976. Michael worked in the food service industry for most of his adult life, most recently for Shamrock Foods until his cancer diagnosis. Michael loved life and was the life of the party! His quick wit and awesome storytelling kept his audience laughing. He loved golfing,skiing, working out, and rides on his Harley. He loved all sports, especially the Seattle Seahawks.

His memory will be forever treasured by the love of his life, wife Dianna of Phoenix, siblings Linda Richardson (Rodney)Phoenix, Gerald Shirley Seattle, Ramona Shirley Phoenix, Scott Shirley (Tori) and niece Ashley of Scottsdale.

Celebration of life will be held Friday, March 1,2019 at 11:00AM at Scottsdale Bible Church in the Grace Chapel 7601 East Shea Blvd., Scottsdale, AZ 85254.

Donations in memory of Michael Shirley to Serenity Hospice 2999 N. 44th St.#225 Phoenix, AZ 85018.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 24, 2019
