Michael Short
Michael Short


Michael Short
1971 - 2019
Michael Short Obituary
Michael Short

Glendale - Michael Charles Short, 49, passed away Tuesday, March 12th, 2019, from injuries sustained in a one vehicle accident in Phoenix, Arizona. Michael was born February 25th, 1971, in Eaglewood, California and raised in Glendale, Arizona. He was born to M.L. and Mary Francis Short (otherwise known as nana and papa) and was the youngest of two children. He saddenly leaves his wife, Christine Short and his four kids: Matthew, Sarah, Adam and Rebekah Short and his two step-sons, Branden (and his wife Sam Robertson) and Bradley Robertson. Michael has gone on to be with The Lord and preceded in death by his loving parents, M.L. and Mary Francis Short, his aunt Faeh, his uncle Rusty and extended family, Beverly and Norman. Michael will be remembered as the 'Best Dad Ever' (with apologies To those who think Your dad held that title). He was smart, funny, loving and generous. He was a retired former school bus driver. Although he had 6 kids of his own he had so much love for the children he Added 52 more and love them all.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 21, 2019
