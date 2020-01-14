|
Michael Spencer Bayne
(07/29/65 - 01/01/20)
On Wednesday January 1, 2020 Mike Bayne passed away surrounded by his family and friends.
Mike is remembered by his loving wife of 33 years, Mary Ann, his sons Travis (Erin) and Tanner, his brother Mitchell (Kim), sisters Leah and Melissa. He was a beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews. Mike was survived by his mother Sandy Harbison and preceded in death by his father Mark Spencer Bayne.
Mike was born July 29, 1965 in Lubbock, Texas to Sandy and Mark. Mike was given the middle name Spencer which has a long history in the Bayne family going back to the early 1800's. He moved to Phoenix when he was 15 years old and attended Cortez High School.
Mike worked as a bouncer in his early adulthood and it was during this time that he met his wife and many of his lifelong friends. His and Mary Ann's relationship was the personification of what marriage should be and is evidenced by the longevity of their marriage and friendship. They epitomize the meaning of family and have expanded it to include many friends over the years.
He was a successful business owner of two landscaping companies over the past 25 years. Mike worked closely with Travis and Tanner over the past few years while teaching them the business. The example of work ethic shown by Mike combined with a strong sense of ownership and pride has prepared them for many years of success.
Mike was an avid hunter and fisherman who greatly enjoyed the outdoors with his friends and sons. His life was an adventure which included numerous trips with friends, too many to count. The hunting trips were legendary and will be remembered for many years to come by all who were there and those who are lucky enough to have heard the stories.
Mike was thrilled with the recent news that he and Mary Ann were going to be grandparents in 2020. He wanted nothing more than to expand their family, especially with a beautiful grandbaby girl. He was extremely proud of his sons and the men they have become. He instilled in his sons a strong sense of right and wrong, responsibility and importance of family that will never be forgotten.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made to Donate Life in Mike's name. They also encourage friends and family to become organ donors in Mike's memory.
A Celebration of Life in honor of Mike will be held Saturday January 18, 2020, at 1:00pm at Dream City Church Glendale, 21000 N 75th Avenue Glendale, Az 85308.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020