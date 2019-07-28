|
|
Michael T. Slater
Sun City - Michael passed away July 17, 2019. Mike was born September 3, 1951 in Phoenix, AZ. He graduated from Paradise Valley High School, Class of 1969. He worked 30+ years at US West, retiring in 2002. He love to hunt and watch college football, mostly Notre Dame and in recent years Alabama. Michael is survived by his wife of 39 years Deborah; his daughters Cyndi (Chad) Dilts, Crystal (Mike) Moore; his son Travis (Beki); mother Catherine Slater; brothers Pete and Steve (Lee) Slater; as well as his 9 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 10:00 am at Sunland Mortuary, 15826 Del Webb Blvd., Sun City, AZ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of the Valley, www.hov.org/donate or Sunshine Services in Sun City, www.sunshineservice.org/donations. To send condolences to the family please visit www.SunlandMemorial.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 28, 2019