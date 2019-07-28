Services
Sunland Memorial Park, Mortuary & Cremation Center
North Del Webb Blvd
Sun City, AZ 85351
(623) 933-0161
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Sunland Memorial Park, Mortuary & Cremation Center
North Del Webb Blvd
Sun City, AZ 85351
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Slater
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael T. Slater

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael T. Slater Obituary
Michael T. Slater

Sun City - Michael passed away July 17, 2019. Mike was born September 3, 1951 in Phoenix, AZ. He graduated from Paradise Valley High School, Class of 1969. He worked 30+ years at US West, retiring in 2002. He love to hunt and watch college football, mostly Notre Dame and in recent years Alabama. Michael is survived by his wife of 39 years Deborah; his daughters Cyndi (Chad) Dilts, Crystal (Mike) Moore; his son Travis (Beki); mother Catherine Slater; brothers Pete and Steve (Lee) Slater; as well as his 9 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 10:00 am at Sunland Mortuary, 15826 Del Webb Blvd., Sun City, AZ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of the Valley, www.hov.org/donate or Sunshine Services in Sun City, www.sunshineservice.org/donations. To send condolences to the family please visit www.SunlandMemorial.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now