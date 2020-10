Michael Thomas "Mickey" ConneranScottsdale - Michael Thomas "Mickey" Conneran, 61, of Scottsdale, AZ, and a Fisher, MN native, passed away on September 26, 2020. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Mickey will be held at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Crookston, MN within the next several weeks and a complete obituary will be released as the date and time become known.Online registry: www.stenshoelhouske.com